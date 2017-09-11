Did Mindy Kaling's co-stars accidentally reveal her baby's gender?

Disney – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — It looks like Mindy Kaling’s co-stars may have accidentally spilled the beans about the gender of her baby.

“I’m just thrilled out of my mind! I cried like a baby and that it’s a girl…I just think that she’s up to it,” Beth Grant, who plays Beverly Janoszewski on The Mindy Project, told Us Weekly during the PaleyFest Fall TV Preview event for the show in L.A. on Friday.

“I just think that she’s ready and I’m very happy for her because I have a daughter that’s turning 25 and it’s just the greatest thing in the world!” she added.

“We were so thrilled for her,” said Ed Weeks, who plays Dr. Jeremy Reed. “The show started as a tribute to her mother, who very sadly passed away just as the show is being picked up, and it ends with her having a daughter of her own.”

Kaling, 38, confirmed the pregnancy in an interview with Sunday Today, taped last month, and airing in its entirety this weekend. She has not revealed the identity of the baby’s father.

The sixth and final season of The Mindy Project debuts Tuesday on Hulu.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.