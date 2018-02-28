Did “The Bachelor’s” Arie have a “change of heart”?

ABC/Lou Rocco

(LOS ANGELES) — The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s final rose may not have been his final decision.

According to UsWeekly, Arie called off his engagement to the show’s winner and started dating the runner-up just weeks after the finale was filmed.

“Arie had a change of heart,” a show insider says. “He began to think he’d picked the safer option.”

On the show, his choice has come down to 27-year-old publicist Becca Kufrin and 25-year-old tech salesperson Lauren Burnham. He’ll propose to one of them on the season 22 finale of the show, airing next week.

However, Us Weekly reports that the engagement didn’t stick and within days of the breakup, Arie was on a plane, on his way to profess his love for the woman he initially rejected.

Arie hinted at his unhappiness with his choice during the Women Tell All special, which aired on Sunday.

“If I could rewind time and redo things as the Bachelor, I would, honestly,” he said. “I know people always say, ‘No regrets.’ But I have regrets.”

The two-part Bachelor finale airs Monday and Tuesday on ABC.

