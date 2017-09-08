Disney moving “Star Wars” and Marvel movies to its new streaming service

“Captain America: Civil War” – Marvel StudiosLast month, The Walt Disney Company announced that it would be launching its own streaming service, and moving its Disney and Pixar movies from Netflix to its new platform. But there was no word about the fate of the Marvel and Star Wars movies that Disney owns. Well, now comes word that those will be leaving Netflix and heading exclusively to the still unnamed Disney platform, too.

Disney CEO Bob Iger made the announcement Thursday afternoon at a conference for media investors and analysts in Los Angeles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Iger told investors the new platform, “will have the entire output of the studio, animation, live action at Disney, including Pixar,Star Wars and all the Marvel films.”

Disney also will be producing new original TV series and TV movies for the streaming service.

Iger revealed no further detail about the service or its price. It’s expected to launch in 2019.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.