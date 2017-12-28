Disney tops domestic box office for the second straight year

Disney(NEW YORK) — Disney has claimed top box office honors in the U.S. for the second year in a row, according to Variety. The studio has collected $2.27 billion in 2017, with Beauty and the Beast leading the charge.

The live-action remake of the 1991 animated classic, released back in March, remains the top-grossing film in the U.S. with $504 million. Disney’s year-end numbers will also get a boost from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which reportedly has already grossed upwards of $400 million in the U.S.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Thor: Ragnarok earned $389.8 million and $309.1 million, respectively. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales ranked fourth with $172.6 million, followed by Coco with $167.3 million, and Cars 3 with $152.9 million.

Warner Brothers finished in second place — despite beating Disney to the $2 billion mark, and logging its best performance since 2009. The studio can thank Wonder Woman‘s $412 million haul and It with $327 million. Justice League collected $223.6 million as of Tuesday. Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk grabbed $188 million domestically and The LEGO Batman Movie delivered $175.8 million.

Universal, buoyed by Despicable Me 3 — its highest grosser with $264 million — came in third, with $1.49 billion stateside. The studio also benefitted from The Fate of the Furious‘ $225.7 million, Jordon Peele’s surprise hit Get Out with $175 million and Split with $138 million. The R-rated comedy Girls Trip also turned in a better-than-expected performance with $115 million.

Rounding out the top five were Fox, in fourth place with $1.37 billion, and Sony taking fifth place with a total of $948 million.

ABC and Marvel are owned by Disney.

Variety compiled its numbers based on the box office tracker comScore.

