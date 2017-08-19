Dodgers option Joc Pederson to make room for Curtis Granderson

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images(DETROIT) — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired outfielder Curtis Granderson from the New York Mets in a late night trade.

The Dodgers made room for Granderson by optioning former All Star centerfielder Joc Pederson to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Granderson found out about the trade on Friday night following the Mets loss against the Miami Marlins. By Saturday afternoon, he joined his new team in Detroit in time for the Dodgers game against the Detroit Tigers.

“Last night I’m with the Mets in the blue and orange,” Granderson said. “Now I’m clear across the country wearing the blue and white of the Dodgers. I get a chance to be with an organization I’ve watched a lot and played against a lot. I know a lot of the guys, and I’m happy to go out there and be with them.”

“Curtis Granderson is a huge addition, a real coup for us,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Fits in with what we already have. He’s a consummate professional. He’s been on the big stage. For his ability to come in and hit right-handed pitching and play anywhere in the outfield, potentially come off the bench if we need that, it enhances our ballclub.”

