Does your dog sleeping in the bedroom hurt the quality of your sleep?

Photo Courtesy of Dr. Jennifer Ashton (NEW YORK) — Millions of Americans have dogs and these beloved pets are often considered families’ four-legged fur babies. But researchers at the Mayo Clinic are now investigating whether dogs should be sleeping in the bedroom with their owners.

A small study followed 40 adult dog owners, using activity trackers to monitor the humans’ and dogs’ sleeping patterns over seven nights. The results? Having a pup in the bedroom doesn’t seem to disrupt owners’ sleep.

But there’s one catch: The study suggests that owners who actually share their beds with their dog may experience a decrease in sleep quality.

ABC News’ Chief Medical Contributor Dr. Jennifer Ashton said this study depends on three major factors: “It depends on the size of the dog, the size of the bed, and the size of the person sleeping with the dog,” she said on “Good Morning America” Tuesday.

Ashton said she’d like to see the study be done with cats and multiple dogs sleeping in the bed, rather than just one human and one dog that the study focused on.

“Obviously if the human quality of sleep is disrupted, that is a hard line in the sand in my opinion medically, because our sleep is already not-so-great as a country,” she said. “But I think if the dog provides comfort and you get a better night’s sleep, then that’s definitely good for humans.”

“GMA” asked our viewers on Twitter if they think dogs belong in the bedroom. The resounding answer was yes.

But there were some critics, citing allergies, privacy and some commenting that sharing the bed with your fur baby is just plain “gross.”

