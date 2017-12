12/4/17 – 6:44 A.M.

2018 dog licenses are now available in Hancock County. Auditor Charity Rauschenberg says the cost is $20 per dog. All dogs at least three months old must have licenses.

You can also buy a three-year license for $60. The deadline to buy a license is January 31.

The paperwork is available at the county auditor’s office as well as several agent sites around the county. You can also buy a license on the county auditor’s website.