Dogpawlooza Coming This Saturday

09/07/17 – 3:08 P.M.

Hancock County Humane Society’s Dogpawlooza event is coming up this weekend. Director of operations Paula Krugh said that they will have the Ultimate Air Dogs and much more.

Paula Krugh

Krugh said that it won’t cost you any money to get in.

Paula Krugh

The Ultimate Air Dogs will start their jumps and dives at 11 a.m. at Riverbend Park. The event is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday and is free to enter. You’re welcome to bring your dog as long as you keep it leashed.