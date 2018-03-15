Dold Residents Concerned About Drainage And Subdivision Expansion

3/15/18 – 5:16 A.M.

Residents from Liberty Township’s Dold subdivision met with the township trustees Wednesday night to talk about their concerns about drainage. A proposed expansion of the subdivision has residents worried that the current retention pond on the south side of the neighborhood isn’t enough to hold additional water from extra homes.

Roger Best is developing the land. He did not attend the Wednesday meeting, but has said part of Dold’s drainage problems are caused by an undersized storm sewer line running to the retention pond. He says the new homes would tie into the pond through a new line. He also believes an outlet from the pond is partially blocked.

The trustees said they can’t stop the development. The Hancock Regional Planning Commission and County Engineer Chris Long will have the final say.

The Findlay City Planning Commission approved a preliminary plat for 47 homes during a meeting last week. They also approved a final plat for 24 of those homes during the same meeting.

MORE: The Courier