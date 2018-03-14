Dold Subdivision Residents Speak Out Against Proposed Addition

03/14/18 – 6:07 P.M.

Dold subdivision residents aren’t happy about a proposed addition of 47 homes. Many residents say the proposed addition would cause more issues with already extreme flooding. They say that the retention pond isn’t enough to protect the homes already there.

Developer Roger Best disagrees. He said that the storm sewer line running from the subdivision to the retention pond is too small. He added that an outlet from the retention pond is suspected of being partially blocked. These are causing the issues with the flooding.

Best said that his homes will be connected to the retention pond with an appropriately-sized storm sewer. This will keep the flooding issue from worsening for the other homes.