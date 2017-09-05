Dolphins-Buccaneers game will not be played in Miami due to Irma

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images(MIAMI) — As Hurricane Irma barrels towards the U.S., the NFL has announced the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not play a game scheduled for Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“In the interest of public safety in light of the current state of emergency, the NFL, in consultation with state and local officials as well as both clubs, has decided that playing an NFL game in South Florida this week is not appropriate,” the NFL said in a statement.

The NFL has not yet announced a decision on the date of a new scheduled game or where it would be played.

“The league will continue to examine other options, including playing the game this Sunday at a neutral site or in Miami later this season, and will provide an update on that decision as soon as possible,” the statement said.

