12/8/17 – 5:03 A.M.

An event in downtown Findlay this evening will attempt to raise awareness about violence against women. The Zonta Club of Findlay is holding a “Community Glow Walk to Break the Silence.” Club and community members will meet at Coffee Amici at 5 p.m. Walkers will have glow sticks and are wearing orange to support the cause.

The event is part of Zonta’s annual 10 days of activism.