Doug Jones' victory in Alabama comes on special anniversary

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images(BIRMINGHAM, Ala.) — Doug Jones made history on Tuesday as the first Democrat to be voted into Senate from reliably red Alabama in more than two decades. But Jones called the day a historic one for another reason: It was also his 25th wedding anniversary.

“I have said throughout this campaign that I thought that Dec. 12 would be an historic day,” Jones said during his victory speech Tuesday night. “But I gotta tell you — and you know where I’m headed — Dec. 12 has always been an historic day for the Jones family.”

“This is, as you know, mine and Louise’s 25th wedding anniversary. My running mate, my partner. I could not have done this without her,” he added as he reached out to kiss his smiling wife.

Jones went on to thank her for her “love,” “support” and “encouragement” over the years.

“This has been a wonderful night,” he said. “I am truly overwhelmed.”

“We have shown not just around the state of Alabama, but we have shown the country the way that we can be unified,” Jones added.

Jones, a former U.S. attorney, is projected by ABC News to have defeated Republican Roy Moore in a closely watched special election that gained national attention when several women accused Moore of sexual misconduct toward them. Moore, a former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice, denied those claims throughout the race.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting as of midnight Wednesday, Jones led Moore 49.9 to 48.4 percent, a difference of just under 21,000 votes.

Moore, however, refused to concede defeat late Tuesday, telling supporters that “it’s not over.”

Jones is set to take over the seat left vacant by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. His term would expire in January 2021.

