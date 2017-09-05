Dozens arrested at DACA protest at Trump Tower

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Dozens of protesters were arrested in front of Trump Tower in New York after Tuesday’s announcement that the Trump administration is ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, five years after it was introduced.

A total of 34 people have been arrested, according to the New York Police Department. No injuries to protesters or police officers have been reported, and the crowd has thinned since it started.

Protesters also gathered in Washington, D.C. The demonstrations started as a rally outside the White House, then shortly after 11 a.m. protestors marched down 15th Street, then south on Pennsylvania Avenue. No arrests have been reported there.

The demonstrations started shortly after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced this morning that DACA is being rescinded. The program protects young people who were brought to the United States illegally as children from deportation.

Since the program’s initiation in 2012 by the Obama administration, nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children have been granted protection under DACA.

