Dozens of Hurricane Harvey victims rescued from a roof in Houston

ABC News(HOUSTON) — Dozens of people in a downtown Houston apartment building — including a Hurricane Katrina survivor and her children — were rescued from the roof of their neighbor’s two-story home on Monday, after one woman’s pleas for help highlighted the agony that many flood victims face.

“It’s water everywhere and we have nowhere to go,” a desperate Iashia Nelson told “Good Morning America” on FaceTime Monday morning. “I have all my children I love. I have nothing but the clothes on my back, we just want to get out.”

The children who were stranded on the rooftop, including Nelson’s son, were rescued via boat by the “Cajun Navy,” an informal volunteer group with small watercraft. After the children were picked up, the adults in the group, including Nelson, were picked up by someone in another boat.

Nelson told ABC News that she is currently being transported to the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston, where she will be reunited with her son.

Hurricane Harvey’s historic rainfall and deadly flooding this weekend have left thousands of residents in the area stranded. Nelson told ABC News Monday morning before the rescue that it was unclear when authorities would be able to rescue them, adding that she had been calling 911 for help throughout the night.

“We had to break the window to get outside on the roof because the window was real small,” she said. “We had to take the whole window pane out so everybody could fit through the window. It’s like 30 of us on the roof.”

At least three people have died in the flooding that the National Weather Service has called “epic and catastrophic.”

Nelson, who moved to Houston from New Orleans after being displaced by Hurricane Katrina 12 years ago this week, said before her family’s rescue that they had “nothing,” no food or water.

Another neighbor also on that roof, Fred Clark, told ABC News on Monday morning, “We really need help.”

An estimated 1,500 to 2,000 water rescues have taken place in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, as workers continue to locate survivors of the deadly storm, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

