Dozens of Hurricane Harvey victims stranded on roof in Houston without food or water

ABC News(HOUSTON) — Hurricane Harvey’s historic rainfall and deadly flooding this weekend has left thousands of residents in the Houston area stranded and in desperate need of help as they fight to survive.

Dozens of people in a Houston apartment building, including a Hurricane Katrina survivor and her children, fled to the roof of a neighbor’s two-story home as they watched the flood water continue to rise.

“It’s water everywhere and we have nowhere to go,” a desperate Aishia Nelson told “Good Morning America” on FaceTime this morning. “I have all my children I love. I have nothing but the clothes on my back, we just want to get out.”

Nelson said it was unclear when authorities would be able to rescue them, adding that she had been calling 911 for help throughout the night.

“We had to break the window to get outside on the roof because the window was real small,” she said. “We had to take the whole window pane out so everybody could fit through the window. It’s like 30 of us on the roof.”

At least three people have died in the flooding that the National Weather Service has called “epic and catastrophic.”

Nelson, who moved to Houston from New Orleans after being displaced by Hurricane Katrina 12 years ago this week, said they have “nothing,” no food or water.

One neighbor also on that roof, Fred Clark, told ABC News, “we really need help.”

An estimated 1,500 to 2,000 water rescues have taken place in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, as workers continue to locate survivors of the deadly storm, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

