Dr. Phil's sit-down with Sinead O'Connor airs tomorrow

Peteski Productions/CBS Television Distribution / Daniel C. White(LOS ANGELES) — Dr. Phil McGraw is kicking off the 16th season of his self-titled daytime talk show with an exclusive interview with troubled recording artist Sinead O’Connor.

The “Nothing Compares To U” singer will discuss her very public battle with mental illness Tuesday, September 12, on the syndicated show. Airtimes will vary, so check your local listings.

Recently, O’Connor made headlines with a tearful Facebook video in which she pleaded for help, revealing that she was living in a motel in New Jersey, and had been wracked with suicidal thoughts. She said she was, “fighting, fighting, fighting, fighting — like all the millions and millions that I know I’m one of — to stay alive every day.”

In a clip that has been released by the show’s producers, Sinead tells the TV therapist, “I’m so grateful and very happy, very excited to be getting some proper help.”

“For you to have the courage to candidly and openly talk about this gives others the courage to come forward and seek the help they need,” Dr. Phil tells her.

