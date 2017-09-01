Drag Racing Slated For Tonight At Hancock County Fair

9/1/17 – 5:07 A.M.

Day three of the Hancock County Fair brings motorsports to the festivities. Tonight’s grandstand event is KOI Drag Racing eliminations. The races get underway at 7 p.m. in the south grandstand.

The north grandstand goes to the goats this evening. The junior fair best-dressed goat competition starts at 6 p.m., with a goat obstacle course to follow at 7 p.m. The 4-H free-style riding and Barrel Battle are also set for the north grandstand tonight.