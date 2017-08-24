Driver arrested after hitting group protesting death of trans woman in St. Louis

iStock/Thinkstock(ST. LOUIS) — St. Louis police arrested the driver of a vehicle who hit a group of protesters on Wednesday evening. Three people suffered minor injuries in the incident, police said.

According to police, a group of protesters were marching from the city’s Transgender Memorial Garden when they blocked traffic at an intersection in all directions. A car approached, honking its horn, and tried to drive around the protesters, when police say the driver was surrounded and the marchers began banging on the vehicle.

Police say as the suspect drove away two women and a man who had climbed on the car were tossed from the vehicle.

Driver pushes into protesters in St. Louis street; injuries said to be minor https://t.co/LtsJ4oeONE pic.twitter.com/4hWl7xqZLp — STLtoday (@stltoday) August 24, 2017

The three people who suffered minor injuries refused medical attention, police said.

Police followed the driver and pulled him over a block away from the scene. He was arrested and charged with felony fleeing, police said.

One of the protesters shared a video of the rally from Periscope with the incident occurring at about 29:30 into the video. There is no sound in the video, but you can see the vehicle pull around the protesters and a police car follow closely behind.

The march was organized by the Metro Trans Umbrella Group in the wake of the death of a 30-year-old trans woman who was shot and killed by St. Louis police on Tuesday. According to police, the woman was shot after attempting to stab an officer.

There has been increased attention on drivers hitting protesters after a man identified as a white nationalist drove into a crowd of counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Virginia on Aug. 12. One woman was killed and 19 others were injured in the car-ramming.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.