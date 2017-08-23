Drivers Reminded “To Move Over” For Safety And Work Crews

8/23/17 – 10:45 A.M.

When you see an emergency or work crew on the side of the road, move over. That was the message at a safety event at the I-75 rest stop south of Findlay today…

Audio:Rhonda Pees

ODOT District 1 Public Information Officer Rhonda Pees says if you can’t get over, make sure you slow down when you see a vehicle with flashing lights on the side of the road.

Pees says in Ohio last year there were more than 100 crashes in ODOT work zones. She adds that more often than not, it’s the driver and not the worker who ends up injured in those types of crashes…

Audio:Rhonda Pees

Pees adds that you should never drive distracted so you know when you are coming up on an emergency situation or construction zone.