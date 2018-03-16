Drug Search Spanning Three Counties Lands Upper Sandusky Man In Jail

03/16/18 – 7:52 A.M.

A Sandusky man is facing felony charges after a drug search spanning three counties Wednesday. The Wyandot County Sheriff’s office reports that officers arrested 37-William Rimmer. This is after separate marijuana growing operations were found in Wyandot, Crawford, and Marion Counties.

1841 Linn Hipsher Road in Marion is where one of the searches was served. Officers found Rimmer and five others at the house along with 84 marijuana plants, 4.3 grams of cocaine, marijuana wax, cash, and a gun. Officers also found marijuana and marijuana wax at 325 Norse Street in Bucyrus. 184 marijuana plants, a large amount of drying marijuana, and marijuana wax were also found at 341 W. Wyandot Street in Upper Sandusky.

Charges are also pending against the other individuals involved in Rimmer’s operations.