Duke and Duchess of Cambridge expecting 3rd baby

Kirsty Wigglesworth- WPA Pool//Getty Images(LONDON) — Kensington Palace announced Monday morning Princess Kate is expecting her third child with Prince William joining Prince George, 4 and Princess Charlotte, 2.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

Kate has suffered hyperemesis gravidarum or acute morning sickness with each of her pregnancies and the Palace announced that she is again suffering from the disease.

Kate was forced to cancel a planned engagement this morning as a result of her sickness. Unlike her first pregnancy where she was required to be treated at hospital, Kate is being cared for at Kensington Palace.

It is a busy week for Prince William and Princess Kate as Prince George is scheduled to start his first week of primary school at St Thomas, Battersea. He has been attending a part-time Montessori School near the couples Anmer Hall home but with William and Kate returning to London for full-time royal duties, he will be attending the coeducational school in London.

