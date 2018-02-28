Duquesne basketball player scores big off the court by helping homeless woman

WTAE-TV(PITTSBURGH) — College basketball player Mike Lewis II has orchestrated several comebacks for the Duquesne Dukes this season, but it was a 30-second video on his Twitter account that earned the sophomore guard MVP praises.

Lewis had noticed a woman living in a car near the team’s practice facility in Pittsburgh.

“It started last Wednesday. I was walking back from practice when I saw the lady after practice. Thursday, I noticed her again. I saw her on Friday, and I confirmed that she was living in her car,” Lewis told ABC News.

After Duquesne’s 71-60 loss to Davidson on Saturday, he grabbed some of the team’s food and walked toward the woman.

“First, he scared the living daylight out of me. I was sleeping. He knocked on the window, and I was, like, ‘Ah,’” Patricia Smith told ABC Pittsburgh affiliate WTAE-TV.

“He gave me a pizza and chicken wings. He said, ‘We’re doing this for people.’ I’m, like, ‘Really?’ Couldn’t have asked for a better time,” she added.

Lewis decided to share his good deed on Twitter. “Noticed a lady living in her car the past week and did what I could,” he wrote.

At first, Lewis was unsure whether to share the moment with his Twitter followers.

“I was skeptical about posting on social media, but I was trying to show positivity on social media to kids that follow me,” he said.

Smith said she stays at a nearby shelter and was waiting for a Social Security check when she was surprised by Lewis.

“It felt good, you know — somebody remembers you,” she said.

Lewis, a psychology major at Duquesne University, earned a spot on the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team in 2017.

