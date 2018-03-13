Duracell Donates Batteries To Regional Fire Departments

3/13/18 – 5:30 A.M.

Fire departments in three counties will benefit from a large donation. The Review-Times reports Duracell recently gave 37,000 9-volt batteries to departments in Seneca, Wyandot, and Sandusky counties. The fire departments will distribute the batteries to residents to replace old batteries in smoke detectors.

Bettsville Volunteer Fire Department Captain Allen Wineandy got the ball rolling. He wrote to the company to make the request after fatal fires in all three counties.

29 fire departments split the batteries to give out to residents in their communities.

MORE: Review-Times