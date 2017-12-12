Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and girlfriend expecting baby number two

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson got an early Christmas gift this year — the Fast and Furious star and his girlfriend Lauren Hashian are expecting their second child together.

The 45-year-old professional wrestler-turned-actor made the announcement Tuesday in an Instagram post that features his two-year-old daughter Jasmine sitting under a sign that says, “It’s a girl!” written in large pink letters, followed by “Can’t Wait to be a Big Sister and be the Boss!”

“Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement – IT’S A GIRL!@laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby,” reads the caption.

“Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis,” he continues. “And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. One dude. And a boy dog. I wouldn’t have it any other way. #ItsAGirl #GratefulMan #TequilaTime.”

Johnson also has a 16-year-old daughter, Simone, with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

Johnson will next be seen in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, opposite Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Bobby Cannavale, opening nationwide December 20.

