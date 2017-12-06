Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gets his Hollywood Walk of Fame star next week

ABC Image Group LA(LOS ANGELES) — The date has been set for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced on its website.

The Fast and Furious series star will be honored next Wednesday, December 13.

With film revenues topping $2 billion worldwide, The Rock has established himself as a global superstar in both film and television.

“Everyone loves Dwayne Johnson!” Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies, says in a statement posted on the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce website. “We predict that his star will be a very popular one to visit on our famous walk. Not only does Dwayne have a great personality and talent, but he also does a great amount of philanthropic work which is part of the criteria for earning an immortal spot on the Walk of Fame.”

Besides the Fast and Furious franchise, Johnson’s film credits include, Hercules, Race to Witch Mountain, Get Smart, The Game Plan, Be Cool, the 2004 remake of Walking Tall and The Rundown. On TV, he stars in the HBO series Ballers.

Johnson will next be seen starring opposite Kevin Hart and Jack Black in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, opening nationwide December 20.

