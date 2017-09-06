Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson meets heroic young fan

ABC/Randy Holmes(VANCOUVER) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently made time to visit with a heroic young fan during the production of his film, Skyscraper.

On Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram to share photos and a video of himself with 10-year-old Jacob O’Connor, a Michigan boy who rescued his younger brother from drowning using techniques he learned from the Johnson’s film, San Andreas.

Johnson invited O’Connor, his mother Christa and his brother Gavin to visit with him on a Vancouver movie set, where he treated them to a table full of chocolate and other sweets.

“It’s such an honor meeting this kid,” Johnson said in a video he made with O’Connor. “I appreciate you, buddy. Thank you. I speak on behalf of the world: We’re so proud of you.”

Last month, ABC affiliate WXYZ in Detroit reported that on July 25, O’Connor gave chest compressions to his two-year-old brother, Dylan, who’d fallen into his grandmother’s pool. The child told the TV station that he knew what to do after watching Johnson’s character in San Andreas help a drowning person.

A few days after the story went viral, Johnson wrote on Instagram that he wanted to “shake the hand of a real-life 10-year-old hero.”

“Can’t wait to meet you big man,” he said in a video.

