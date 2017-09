09/27/17 – 6:39 P.M.

October is coming in fast which means the November general election isn’t too far behind. Hancock County Board of Elections Chair Elizabeth Candler said that early voting will be starting in a few weeks.

Elizabeth Candler

She added that they are taking applications for people to work the polls.

Elizabeth Candler

She added that the position is paid $130 a day. People hired into a leadership position at the polls will make an extra $10.