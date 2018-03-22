East Coast digs out from fourth nor'easter in three weeks

ABC News(NEW YORK) — In the wake of the East Coast’s fourth nor’easter in three weeks, five states from Virginia to New York are left with more than a foot of snow. Some residents on Long Island are waking up to nearly 20 inches of snow.

The snow, which tore through on Wednesday, is heading north, dropping some more snow in New England before it heads out. Gusty winds will continue throughout the day.

The storm has shuttered schools in all of the Northeast’s major cities. Public schools in New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., were closed on Wednesday, while public schools in Boston are closed Thursday.

In Washington, D.C., federal offices were closed on Wednesday, and on Thursday, the government is opening on a two-hour delay.

Here are some of the snowfall totals as of 6 a.m. ET:

— Bay Shore, New York: 19.3 inches (the highest so far)

— Washington, D.C.: 4.1 inches

— Baltimore Airport: 4.7 inches

— Philadelphia Airport: 7.6 inches

— New York City’s Central Park: 8.2 inches

— Berks County, Pennsylvania: 15.5 inches

— Frederick County, Maryland: 16.5 inches

— Staten Island, New York: 13.8 inches

More than 88,000 customers — mostly in New Jersey — were left without power Thursday morning.

More than 4,400 flights were canceled within, into or out of the United States on Wednesday, and more than 600 flights have been canceled so far on Thursday, according to aviation data services company FlightAware.

Meanwhile, a new storm is forming in the Dakotas. It’s expected to move into the Ohio Valley and Virginia by the end of the week. A winter storm watch has already been issued for 11 states along the projected path of that system.

That snowstorm is expected to spread into Minnesota on Friday evening.

By Saturday morning, heavy snow will stretch from Minnesota to Kentucky.

Later, on Saturday night, snow will be moving into Appalachia.

More than 6 inches may accumulate from the Dakotas into western Virginia.

