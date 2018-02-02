Economy Looking Bright For Hancock County And The Nation In 2018

02/1/18 – 10 P.M.

Attendance was high at the Economic Outlook meeting in Findlay Thursday evening. Austin Associates financial management division director Bob Morgan said that he thinks the United States will have a strong 2018.

He said that this is due to a combination of accelerated consumer and capital spending and the trade deficit narrowing.

Locally Hancock County Economic Development Director Tim Mayle said that Findlay and Hancock County need to keep bringing in investments.

Mayle explained the county has been doing a great job bringing in business but can always continue to better its reputation. He added that many people and businesses that they talk to, dont realize the benefits that Findlay and Hancock County have.