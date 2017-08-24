Efforts Continue To Demolish Flood Prone Properties In Hancock County

8/24/17 – 10:47 A.M.

Hancock County is getting more time to negotiate for a flood-prone building in Findlay. Project manager Steve Wilson says Ohio has granted the county a one-year extension on using a $180,000 grant. The money is set aside to try and buy Nicki’s Bar on North Main Street.

The state granted the extension because the owner of the bar, Nyoka Decker, passed away in June.

The commissioners also approved buying another flood-prone home for demolition during their Thursday meeting. The county will use $41,500 from the flood mitigation account to buy a property at 439 Davis Street.