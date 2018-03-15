Elevated twists on Irish classics for St. Patrick's Day

Courtesy Brian Malarkey(SAN DIEGO) — Irish-American celebrity chef and restaurateur Brian Malarkey shared his modern twists on Irish classics to serve this St. Patrick’s Day.

Channeling his Irish heritage, Malarkey developed the following festive recipes from salads and crudos to traditional roasted lamb that are sure to elevate the flavors synonymous with St. Paddy’s.

“With a name like Malarkey you know our family likes to have some fun on St. Patrick’s Day,” the father of three told ABC News. “I have great memories of celebrating with my uncles and cousins over a meal of my dad’s corned beef and cabbage.”

Elevated Irish classics

— Corned salmon crudo with shaved rye bread, cucumber, pickles and smoked Russian vinaigrette. Check out the recipe here.

— Corned beef cobb salad with baby leaf greens, roasted corn dressing, red onion, hard-boiled eggs and corned beef. Get the full recipe here.

— Guinness braised short ribs with whipped potatoes and pickled cabbage.

— Roasted leg of lamb with Irish soda bread stuffing and dried apricots.

“Nowadays, it is most fun to watch my kids get excited over St. Patrick’s Day,” the chef said about his three children Hunter, 9, and twins Sailor and Miles, 7. “Especially when the Leprechaun wreaks havoc throughout our home with his shenanigans, leaving green footprints, knocking over toys and chairs and leaving trails of sweets.”

Malarkey, 45, is an active member of the Irish community in San Diego, where he belongs to the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, the oldest Irish fraternal charitable organization in America.

Malarkey has appeared on many notable food shows including making it to the semifinals of “Top Chef” and he now has more than a dozen restaurants across the U.S., including his newest concept Herb & Wood in San Diego’s Little Italy neighborhood.

“The Malarkey clan is currently plotting a trip to Ireland next spring, but this year we will be celebrating over some good food and company, enjoying these dishes created with the help of my fellow Irish Co-Chef and Partner at Herb & Wood, Shane McIntyre.”

