iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The emissions cheating scandal will cost Volkswagen another $3 billion, bringing the bill up to $30 billion.

The money will go toward fixing diesel engines, which are proving to be “far more technically complex and time-consuming” than expected, according to the company.

This comes two years after Volkswagen admitted to using illegal software to cheat diesel emissions tests.

