Enemies unite in “Power” season-five trailer

L-R: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Omari Hardwick; ABC/Fred Lee

(NEW YORK) — While the Power season four finale is still fresh in viewers’ minds, a trailer for season five was just released showing three enemies uniting to take down a surprise nemesis.

With the caption, “The enemy of my enemy is my old friend,” the 25-second clip ends with Omari Hardwick’s Ghost, Joseph Sikora’s Tommy and 50 Cent’s Kanan riding in the same car. As Tommy says, “Lets go get ‘em,” they’re ready to take down Rotimi’s Dre.

Earlier in the trailer, Dre comments, “There are advantages to being underestimated.” In the season-four finale, Ghost and Kanan discover that Dre, their former disciple, has turned on them, and was connected to the death of Ghost’s daughter, Raina.

Season five of Power will debut in 2018.

