Entrance Ramp To I-75 Will Close For A Few Hours Tonight

12/4/17 – 5:27 A.M.

ODOT will close an entrance ramp to I-75 tonight as part of the ongoing widening project. The ramp from U.S. 68 and State Route 15 to I-75 southbound closes from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday. Crews are placing a debris barrier under the beams for a new flyover ramp.

At the same time, drivers exiting I-75 to U.S. 68 and State Route 15 might notice some slowdowns. ODOT says it may even have to stop traffic on the exit ramp at times while crews install the debris barrier.