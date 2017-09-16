Equifax says fewer than 400K people affected by data breach in the UK

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images(LONDON) — The Equifax data breach may have reached beyond U.S. borders.

The company said fewer than 400,000 consumers in the U.K. had their personal information accessed in the breach.

This number pales in comparison with the number of Americans who were affected — 143 million.

Between mid-May and July, “criminals exploited a U.S. website application vulnerability to gain access to certain files.” As a result of the breach, personal data — including “names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and, in some instances, driver’s license numbers” — could have been retrieved by the hackers, the company said.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is currently investigating how the data was stolen.

