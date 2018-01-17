Eric Trump: 'My father sees one color, green'

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — President Trump’s son, Eric, is dismissing accusations from some lawmakers and others of racism based on comments he reportedly made about African nations as “s—hole countries” during an immigration meeting with lawmakers last week.

“My father sees one color, green,” Trump said in an interview Wednesday on Fox and Friends.”That is all he cares about, he cares about the economy. He does not see race.”

“He is least racist person I ever met in my entire life,” Trump added.

Trump cited gains in the economy for African Americans as evidence his father is not racist and accused the media of covering the figures up.

“They will never report that African-American unemployment is the lowest it ever been,” Trump said. “And they’ll go out and will call him racist. It’s very sad, it’s a race to the bottom. They stoop very, very low.”

The White House has similarly spent a week pushing back on claims the president is a bigot, after participants in a Thursday immigration meeting said Trump uttered a vulgar phrase about African nations and expressed preference for accepting immigrants from countries such as Norway.

“Frankly I think if the critics of the president were who he said he was, why did NBC give him a show for a decade on TV?” press secretary Sarah Sanders asked reporters on Tuesday. “Why did Chuck Schumer and all of his colleagues come and beg Donald Trump for money?”

