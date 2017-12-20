Eva Longoria expecting first child
(LOS ANGELES) — Looks like congratulations are in order for Eva Longoria.
The actress is pregnant, her publicist confirms to ABC News.
The baby — a boy — will be the first for the 42-year-old former Desperate Housewives star, and the fourth for her husband, Televisa President Jose Antonio “Pepe” Baston, who has three children from a prior marriage. Longoria is four months along.
Hola! was the first to break the news Tuesday. Longoria and Baston were married in May of 2016.
