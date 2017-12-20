Eva Longoria expecting first child

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — Looks like congratulations are in order for Eva Longoria.

The actress is pregnant, her publicist confirms to ABC News.

The baby — a boy — will be the first for the 42-year-old former Desperate Housewives star, and the fourth for her husband, Televisa President Jose Antonio “Pepe” Baston, who has three children from a prior marriage. Longoria is four months along.

Hola! was the first to break the news Tuesday. Longoria and Baston were married in May of 2016.

