Facial recognition to become more accurate, companies will leverage machine learning to improve their products according to one expert

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Companies are improving facial recognition technology and using machine learning to increase efficiency and make their products more user-friendly for consumers, according to CapTech Mobile Fellow Jack Cox.

Cox recently spoke with ABC News about how people are familiarizing themselves with facial recognition following the release of the Apple’s iPhone X.

Apple’s latest smartphone allows users to unlock their phone with technology that recognizes their faces, rather than having users type in a password or log in with their fingerprint.

CapTech conducted a study on the accuracy of other companies that implement facial recognition and “were not extremely impressed with the accuracy.” Cox contends, however, that “the new technology Apple released is much more accurate… [and] coming into the future, you’ll see it’s becoming more and more accurate and being used in more and more places.”

Like the iPhone X, Cox expects facial recognition to become more prominent and that it will assist in areas of security and surveillance.

Cox says it is not just facial recognition that companies are exploring, but also machine learning.

He says machine learning is being used across different industries to help companies make decisions and makes it easier for customers to use their products.

“We see companies wanting to leverage machine learning,” says Cox. In banking, for instance, companies use machine learning to “employ better decision making, identify credit risks and opportunities,” among other issues that banks are trying to attack with more efficiency.

Another example Cox points to is the gaming industry. He says companies “use machine learning to identify trouble spots in the game where players were having difficulty and identify that spot to make the game more engaging for users.”

With companies eager to implement both facial recognition and machine learning to improve their operations, Cox expects these devices and technologies to become more apparent in people’s everyday lives.

“We’re going to see more augmented reality,” Cox says, adding it will represent “real world objects through the phone, such as seeing a chair in the room.”



