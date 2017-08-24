Fair Prep Is Almost Done For Hancock County, Fair Awaiting Legal Counsel On Selling Confederate Flags
08/24/17 – 2:04 P.M.
The Hancock County Fair starts soon and prep is almost done. Operations manager Dave Thomas said that they are putting up some final touches.
He said that they are also working on sanitizing stations outside of the animal barns. This will allow people to clean their hands before moving on to new exhibits.
He also shared what the fair is doing about people voicing their concern with the selling of the confederate flags at the fair. Thomas said that they are waiting to make a decision in the matter.
He added that he understands why people are concerned but doesn’t think a decision should be made without a legal opinion.