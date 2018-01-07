Fans of 0-16 Cleveland Browns brave cold for 'Perfect Season Parade'

Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(CLEVELAND) — It was a “perfect” season for the 0-16 Cleveland Browns and on Saturday, die-hard fans braved frigid temperatures to express their frustration with the winless season.

The “Perfect Season Parade” took place outside First Energy Stadium at 12 p.m. and Cleveland Police estimated there were 2,500 to 3,200 people in attendance at its peak.

Fans were encouraged to donate food to charity and according to parade organizer Chris McNeil, about $14,000 would be donated to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Critics said the idea of the parade mocked the team. Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah called it a “joke” on Twitter.

“That parade is a joke don’t call yourself a true browns fan if you go to that thing! Going 0-16 was embarrassing enough as a player. That is like adding fuel to the fire and it is completely wrong!” he tweeted.

But Cleveland fans who attended, some of them season-ticket holders, said they weren’t protesting the team, but protesting the organization.

McNeil told ABC affiliate WEWS-TV, “This is about having a fun afternoon while also protesting what’s going with the Cleveland Browns. Protesting what is going on in the front office.”

The Cleveland Browns released a statement on the parade and said they “greatly appreciate” the fans and “understand their frustration,” according to WEWS-TV.

“We greatly appreciate the passion of all our fans and we apologize to them for not making 2017 an enjoyable season. We certainly hear them and understand their frustration. Obviously, we want the same thing as our fans; winning results. We are committed to doing everything we can to improve and build them the type of team they most certainly deserve.”

There were plans for a “Perfect Season Parade” last year, but the Browns avoided a winless season by defeating the San Diego Chargers on Christmas Eve in 2016.

