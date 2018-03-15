Farmer’s Share Breakfast Honors Farmers, Inducts Four Into Hall Of Fame

03/15/18 – 4:48 P.M.

The annual Farmer’s Share Breakfast was held Thursday morning at Brugeman Lodge in the Riverbend Recreation Area. OSU extension educator Ed Lentz explained that the breakfast shows the importance and difficulty of being a farmer.

Ed Lentz

During the breakfast, four people were inducted into the ag hall of fame. Lentz said that being inducted means you’ve served the agricultural community well.

Ed Lentz

The inductees were 4-H advisor Jacki Johnson and Hancock County Fairgrounds Operations Manager David Thomas. Grain and livestock farmer Frank Egner and financial adviser and livestock farmer P. Mark Pepple were inducted posthumously.