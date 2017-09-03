Fashion bloggers face off to create look with clothes from parents' closets

David Miller/ABC News(NEW YORK) — Two fashion bloggers compete to create the perfect look for a night out — using only items from their parents’ wardrobe — in the premiere episode of the new Good Morning America digital series, Closet Raiders, for Facebook Watch.

The first episode of the unscripted show, hosted by actress and Miss USA 2012 winner Olivia Culpo, follows fashion bloggers Katie Bihl and Kristine Agabaian as they face off in a friendly style competition. The two influencers raid their parents’ closets and are forced to get creative when it comes to styling the perfect outfit for a night out using vintage clothes and accessories.

“Our styles are so different, but kind of similar at the same time,” Agabaian said of her mother’s fashion, as she pulled out a dress with shoulder pads.

Bihl said her mother has “never been shy about expressing herself,” as she raided her closet to find the right look.

The fashion bloggers shared some of their style secrets as they put together their outfits, and Culpo ultimately picked the best look.

To see the final outfits and the winner of the competition, watch the first episode of Closet Raiders here. Check in weekly for new episodes, each with a fresh challenge.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.