3/12/18 – 5:30 A.M.

A one-car crash killed a man near Cygnet Sunday night. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Bays Road near Solether Road.

34-year-old Nathan Lee of Portage drove off the road and his car rolled several times. He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and the crash ejected him from his car.

A medical Helicopter took Lee to Toledo Hospital, where he later died.