FBI responding to reports of shooting near National Security Agency

ABC News(FORT MEADE, Md.) — The FBI responded to reports of a shooting Wednesday morning near the National Security Agency’s headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland, an FBI official told ABC News.

The Army installation’s fire and emergency services reported transporting an injured person to a hospital, Fort Meade public affairs officer Chad Jones told ABC News. The NSA’s law enforcement is still investigating the incident, Jones added.

Fort Meade and NSA law enforcement are investigating a possible shooting incident there, a U.S. defense official told ABC News.

The circumstances were unclear.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

