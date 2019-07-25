Findlay Police Department Seeking Public Feedback During Accreditation Process

(WFIN) – The Findlay Police Department has scheduled a public meeting in which people can offer comment as the department goes through the accreditation process.

The meeting will be on Tuesday, July 30th in Council Chambers at the Findlay Municipal Building starting at 6 p.m.

People can also offer comments by phone by calling 567-301-2710 on Tuesday, July 30th from 2 to 4 p.m.

Comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address the department’s ability to comply with the law enforcement standards of the Commission for Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).

A team of assessors from CALEA will be in town on Monday, July 29th to examine all aspects of the Findlay Police Department’s policies, procedures, management, operations and support services.

Verification by the team that the department meets the commission’s state-of-the-art standards is part of a voluntary process to gain accreditation – a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence.