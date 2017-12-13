Fiber Loop Project Experiences Delays

12/13/17 – 5:26 A.M.

A technology project in Hancock County has experienced some delays. Hancock County telecommunications coordinator Dale Shaheen says getting “joint use permits” for the fiber optic loop project took longer than expected. He says as a result, the project likely won’t wrap up until early March. They initially had projected September of this year as the completion date.

Shaheen says the delays won’t cost the county anything extra. He added the work is around 50 percent done.

The fiber loop will allow for state-of-the-art voice, video and data platforms with high broadband capabilities.