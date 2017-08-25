“Findlay Against White Supremacy” Set For Sunday

8/25/17 – 5:10 A.M.

An effort to combat racism is set for this weekend in Findlay. The Courier reports the Findlay Civil Rights Alliance will hold a “Findlay Against White Supremacy” rally at the Riverside Park band shell. Organizers say they decided to hold the event after someone spray painted racist graffiti at the at the Riverside pool last weekend.

The event starts at 4 p.m. and features speakers and small-group discussions. The speakers include organizers Mallie Grim and Katie Finneran. It also features the Reverend Jack Sullivan of First Christian Church and a representative of the Black Heritage Library and Multicultural Center.

MORE: The Courier