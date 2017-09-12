Findlay Appropriations Committee Talks About Buying A Fire Truck

09/12/17 – 7:44 P.M.

There is money set aside in Findlay’s 2018 budget to buy a quint fire engine. Fire Chief Josh Eberle said that he wants to change that.

Josh Eberle

A quint is a fire truck with a ladder attachment. Eberle said that these cost around $750,000. The pumper that he is looking to buy costs about $450,000. There will be a 2% discount if an agreement to buy the truck is made by December. He took the idea to city council’s appropriation committee to ask for two trucks.

The committee said that will recommend council approve buying the equipment this year to save the money. They also recommend buying one so that they won’t have to replace two at the same time again.