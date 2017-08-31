Findlay-Based Grocery Chain Creates New Brand For Recent Store Acquisitions

8/31/17 – 6:52 A.M.

A Findlay-based grocery store chain is rebranding some of the stores it recently bought. A release from Generative Growth II says the Marsh stores it bought in Indiana will now carry the new “Needler’s Fresh Market” brand name. Generative Growth is the parent company of Great Scot. 12 Indiana stores and three Ohio locations will carry the new brand.

Fresh Encounter is also a Generative Growth company and will manage the Fresh Market stores. It expects to finish rebranding the former Marsh locations by the end of October.

The company will convert the Marsh’s location in Van Wert to a Chief’s Supermarket.